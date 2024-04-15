Invesco LLC Purchases Shares of 3,192 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Invesco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $82,124,000. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,626. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

