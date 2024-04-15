Invesco LLC Purchases 151 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Invesco LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $3.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $313.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.50 and a 52 week high of $324.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.89.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 13.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CASY. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.25.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

