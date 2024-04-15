Invesco LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Invesco LLC lowered its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up approximately 1.0% of Invesco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.84. 917,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.77. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $119.59.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

