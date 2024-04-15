Invesco LLC Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Invesco LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $245.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,019. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $260.58. The company has a market cap of $99.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,228,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.37.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CB

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.