Invesco LLC Decreases Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Invesco LLC lessened its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,923 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $200.51. 338,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,734. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.58. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $225.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,736,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $201.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $142.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $183.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.64.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

