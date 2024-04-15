Invesco LLC Cuts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Invesco LLC reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $1,310,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 104,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 549,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,059,000 after buying an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $843,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.28.

CSX Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,567,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,595,028. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average is $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

