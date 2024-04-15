Invesco LLC Cuts Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Invesco LLC reduced its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntax Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 61,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Newmont by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 309,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after acquiring an additional 53,642 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Newmont by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 41,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 11,296 shares during the period. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 78,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Argus lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.97.

Newmont Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.09. 6,055,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,649,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.50. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $50.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.77.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -42.02%.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

