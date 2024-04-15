Invesco LLC Acquires 737 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Invesco LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Monster Beverage comprises about 0.9% of Invesco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 276.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $54.62. 2,343,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,189,618. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $61.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

See Also

