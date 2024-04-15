Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Shares Bought by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 143,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,928 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PID. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 151.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 90,287 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $484,000. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PID traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.67. 332,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,225. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73. The firm has a market cap of $885.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.82. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $18.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1753 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

