Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 110,061 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 77,837 shares.The stock last traded at $48.68 and had previously closed at $48.46.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.25.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXF. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 305.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3,568.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.