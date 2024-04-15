Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Short Interest Down 9.5% in March

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 444,200 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the March 15th total of 490,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Intrepid Potash to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 5,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $104,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,518,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,391,102. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $222,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,531,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,967,961.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 5,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $104,180.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,518,920 shares in the company, valued at $29,391,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,525. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 162,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 89,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPI traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.35. The stock had a trading volume of 29,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,589. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.68. Intrepid Potash has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $28.30.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $49.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.63 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. Equities analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

