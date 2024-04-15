Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Short Interest Down 9.5% in March

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 444,200 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the March 15th total of 490,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised Intrepid Potash to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on IPI
Insider Transactions at Intrepid Potash
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intrepid Potash
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 162,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 89,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.
Intrepid Potash Stock Performance
Shares of IPI traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.35. The stock had a trading volume of 29,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,589. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.68. Intrepid Potash has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $28.30.
Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $49.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.63 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. Equities analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Intrepid Potash
Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Intrepid Potash
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.