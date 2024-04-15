International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Trading Down 6.1 %

THM opened at $0.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.55 and a beta of 1.14. International Tower Hill Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. bought 2,268,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,048.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,198,980 shares in the company, valued at $42,371,326.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,713 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 32,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

About International Tower Hill Mines

(Get Free Report)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.