Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX) Short Interest Update

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the March 15th total of 17,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Intellinetics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intellinetics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Intellinetics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Intellinetics Price Performance

Shares of INLX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 million, a P/E ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 0.32. Intellinetics has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intellinetics Company Profile

Intellinetics ( NYSEAMERICAN:INLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. Intellinetics had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 5.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Intellinetics will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

