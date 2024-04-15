Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Invesco LLC

Invesco LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Intel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

Intel Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,754,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,790,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $154.24 billion, a PE ratio of 93.56, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.39.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

