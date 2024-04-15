Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Sets New 1-Year High at $119.51

Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $119.51 and last traded at $119.48, with a volume of 33983 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.77.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITGR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $413.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. Integer had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Integer by 497.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,065,000 after purchasing an additional 446,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at $19,491,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Integer by 3,260.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 285,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,281,000 after acquiring an additional 276,944 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Integer by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,154,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,060,000 after acquiring an additional 251,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Integer by 1,226.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 223,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,350,000 after acquiring an additional 206,994 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

