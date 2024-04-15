Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Sold by Drake & Associates LLC

Drake & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Insteel Industries worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Insteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Insteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Insteel Industries by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Insteel Industries by 182.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

IIIN stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.13. 19,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,483. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $39.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.51. The company has a market capitalization of $663.83 million, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Insteel Industries had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $121.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.43%.

In other news, COO Richard Wagner sold 1,715 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $61,980.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,005.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

