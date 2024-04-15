Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) PT Raised to $40.00 at Barclays

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on INSM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.64.

Insmed Stock Down 4.6 %

INSM stock opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.92. Insmed has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average is $27.03.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Insmed by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,345,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,956 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Insmed by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,763,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,571,000 after purchasing an additional 356,555 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,374,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,327,000 after purchasing an additional 307,913 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its holdings in Insmed by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,889,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,416,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Insmed by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,551,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,467,000 after purchasing an additional 30,915 shares during the period.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

