Insider Selling: Taseko Mines Limited (LON:TKO) Insider Sells £1,680,000 in Stock

Taseko Mines Limited (LON:TKO – Get Free Report) insider Robert Dickinson sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.25), for a total value of £1,680,000 ($2,126,313.12).

Taseko Mines Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of TKO opened at GBX 199.75 ($2.53) on Monday. Taseko Mines Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 81 ($1.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 200 ($2.53). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 139.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 114.91. The stock has a market cap of £579.28 million, a PE ratio of 9,900.00 and a beta of 2.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from GBX 220 ($2.78) to GBX 235 ($2.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

