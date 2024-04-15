Insider Selling: Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI) Insider Sells 127,476 Shares of Stock

Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI – Get Free Report) insider Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl sold 127,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.02 ($1.34), for a total value of A$257,501.52 ($170,530.81).

Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 10th, Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl sold 3,000 shares of Flagship Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.98 ($1.31), for a total value of A$5,940.00 ($3,933.77).

On Tuesday, February 20th, Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl acquired 51,333 shares of Flagship Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.93 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$98,867.36 ($65,475.07).

On Monday, January 29th, Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl 85,000 shares of Flagship Investments stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.049 dividend. This is a boost from Flagship Investments’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Flagship Investments’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Flagship Investments Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by EC. Pohl & Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on factors such as management stability, organic growth, sustainable competitive, and financial statements to build its portfolio.

