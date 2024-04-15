Insider Buying: Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Major Shareholder Acquires $13,320,179.84 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 513,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $13,320,179.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,423,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,261,521.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 413,227 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $10,570,346.66.

On Monday, April 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 938,896 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $25,331,414.08.

On Thursday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,250,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $34,700,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 189,759 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 199,664 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 333,916 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 20,609 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 521,804 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,188,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 234,194 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

Shares of FWONA opened at $59.49 on Monday. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $55.08 and a 52 week high of $69.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Formula One Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,853,000 after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Formula One Group by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Formula One Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

