Insider Buying: Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL) Insider Purchases 24,215 Shares of Stock

Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) insider Shali Vasudeva bought 24,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £19,856.30 ($25,131.38).

Dowlais Group stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 80.65 ($1.02). The company had a trading volume of 5,028,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,709,809. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 84.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 94.64. The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.25. Dowlais Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 74.45 ($0.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 148 ($1.87).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Dowlais Group’s previous dividend of $1.40. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. Dowlais Group’s payout ratio is -1,111.11%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.90) price target on shares of Dowlais Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 176.67 ($2.24).

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

