Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,119 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July accounts for approximately 1.8% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PJUL. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 40,675 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 166,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after buying an additional 17,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 123,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 39,886 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,028 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.99 million, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

