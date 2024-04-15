Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on INFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Informatica from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Informatica from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Informatica in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Informatica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

Shares of Informatica stock traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,306,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,012. Informatica has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Informatica had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $445.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.51 million. Research analysts forecast that Informatica will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $321,233.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 150,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,021.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 65,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $2,105,316.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 496,854 shares in the company, valued at $15,919,202.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $321,233.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 150,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,021.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,683 shares of company stock worth $5,564,047. 53.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Informatica by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Informatica by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Informatica by 1,144.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

