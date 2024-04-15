Immunocore’s (IMCR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $81.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IMCR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Immunocore from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Immunocore from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.55.

Get Immunocore alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Immunocore

Immunocore Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Immunocore stock opened at $56.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Immunocore has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $76.98.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $70.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.25 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunocore will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunocore

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMCR. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Immunocore by 4,817.1% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 976,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,684,000 after purchasing an additional 956,204 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 93.8% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 906,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,072,000 after acquiring an additional 438,946 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,944,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,174,000 after acquiring an additional 423,290 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,312,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,638,000 after acquiring an additional 399,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunocore during the 4th quarter worth $23,439,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunocore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.