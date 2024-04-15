Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Short Interest Update

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the March 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 595,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 14.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IMRX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Immuneering from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Immuneering from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IMRX
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Immuneering by 11.4% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Immuneering by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Immuneering by 100.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 284,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 142,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Immuneering Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IMRX opened at $2.00 on Monday. Immuneering has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $14.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90.
Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts expect that Immuneering will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Immuneering Company Profile
Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Immuneering
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- When Will the Next Bull Market Be?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Kraft Heinz Stock Comprehensive Analysis for 2024
- Stock Average Calculator
- NVIDIA Stock Analysis: Insights and Predictions for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.