Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Short Interest Update

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the March 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 595,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 14.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IMRX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Immuneering from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Immuneering from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp sold 509,091 shares of Immuneering stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $1,893,818.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,695,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,746,415.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Peter Feinberg purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 111,766 shares in the company, valued at $285,003.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp sold 509,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $1,893,818.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,695,273 shares in the company, valued at $13,746,415.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 111,790 shares of company stock valued at $266,645 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Immuneering by 11.4% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Immuneering by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Immuneering by 100.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 284,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 142,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRX opened at $2.00 on Monday. Immuneering has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $14.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts expect that Immuneering will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

