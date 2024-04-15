IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Short Interest Up 9.7% in March

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the March 15th total of 4,760,000 shares. Approximately 25.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 281,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.5 days.

IGM Biosciences Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.35. 39,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,117. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $17.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.72.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 103.20% and a negative net margin of 11,568.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IGM Biosciences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 270,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $2,230,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,638,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,054,282.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $47,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,830.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $2,230,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,638,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,054,282.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,191 shares of company stock valued at $80,927. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the first quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 7,258.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 370.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 27.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

