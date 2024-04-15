iExec RLC 1-Day Volume Reaches $10.74 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. iExec RLC has a market cap of $168.33 million and approximately $10.74 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for about $2.33 or 0.00003676 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded down 34.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00010541 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010812 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001298 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,379.25 or 1.00184005 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010937 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011293 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About iExec RLC

RLC is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 2.46416663 USD and is up 3.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $10,089,614.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

