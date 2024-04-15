IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

IDW Media Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDWM traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.44. 10,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46. IDW Media has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter. IDW Media had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 12.15%.

IDW Media Company Profile

IDW Media Holdings, Inc, a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist's Editions.

