IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.55.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

In other news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 62,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $2,520,225.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,230,720.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 62,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $2,520,225.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,230,720.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 23,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $1,072,785.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $30,870,973.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,296 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,111. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.70. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 0.80.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

