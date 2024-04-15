IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.55.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.
View Our Latest Report on IDYA
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Down 3.4 %
NASDAQ IDYA opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.70. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 0.80.
IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.
About IDEAYA Biosciences
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than IDEAYA Biosciences
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.