Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Short Interest Update

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the March 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Currently, 24.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 528,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ideanomics in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ideanomics by 19.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 18,496 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ideanomics by 13.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 173,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 20,211 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ideanomics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 580,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 22,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDEX opened at $0.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Ideanomics has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $16.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Ideanomics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops zero emission mobility solutions for the off-highway and on-highway commercial vehicle markets in Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company's Ideanomics Mobility business unit focuses on the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV) by commercial fleet operators.

