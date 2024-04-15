Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 208000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Iconic Minerals Stock Down 20.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

About Iconic Minerals

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 50% interest in the Midas South located in Elko County, Nevada; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County, Nevada.

