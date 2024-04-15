Humana (NYSE:HUM) Shares Up 1.3%

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $317.23 and last traded at $316.70. Approximately 248,590 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,007,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $312.59.

HUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $465.42.

The firm has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $347.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Humana by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in Humana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Humana by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

