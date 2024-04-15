Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.98 million, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02. Hudson Global has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $24.00.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.02 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 5.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global
Hudson Global Company Profile
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
