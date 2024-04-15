Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.98 million, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02. Hudson Global has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.02 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 5.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global

Hudson Global Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the second quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hudson Global by 42.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.