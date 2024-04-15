HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Raised to GBX 660

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($7.59) to GBX 660 ($8.35) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HSBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.25) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on HSBC from GBX 820 ($10.38) to GBX 800 ($10.13) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.13) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 822.94 ($10.42).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 653.40 ($8.27) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 616.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 617.75. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 559.90 ($7.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 665.60 ($8.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £123.43 billion, a PE ratio of 718.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,274.73%.

In related news, insider Noel Quinn sold 89,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.54), for a total transaction of £533,694.16 ($675,476.72). In related news, insider Noel Quinn sold 89,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.54), for a total transaction of £533,694.16 ($675,476.72). Also, insider Georges Elhedery sold 28,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.47), for a total value of £169,442.10 ($214,456.52). 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

