Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,842.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,842.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.0 %

TSCO traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $244.82. The stock had a trading volume of 226,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,589. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $268.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.39.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Stephens cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.