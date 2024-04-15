Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Sells 620 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417,474. The company has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.02 and a 200 day moving average of $101.73.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

