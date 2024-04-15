Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Sells 17,504 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lessened its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,504 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,358,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,582,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 8.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,809,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,982,000 after buying an additional 1,423,529 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 143.0% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,050,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,328,000 after buying an additional 1,206,830 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,430,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,754,000 after buying an additional 1,067,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadstone Net Lease

In related news, CFO Kevin Fennell acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,824.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin Fennell acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,824.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Coke acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,765.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BNL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

BNL stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.56. The stock had a trading volume of 274,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.57. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.03%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

