Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,365 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFLO. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

TFLO stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $50.56. 1,038,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056,345. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $50.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.58.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

