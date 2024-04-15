Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.27. 504,112 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.02. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

