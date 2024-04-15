Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Reduces Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.22.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $416.64. 188,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.92 and a twelve month high of $461.16. The company has a market cap of $133.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.70.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.23%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

