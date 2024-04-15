Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,354 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $1.43 on Monday, hitting $93.43. 4,685,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,463,887. The firm has a market cap of $141.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

