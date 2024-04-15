Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Has $882,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.86. 9,033,597 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $112.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.