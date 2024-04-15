Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Has $389,000 Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,782 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IGF traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $46.23. The company had a trading volume of 408,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,519. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.16 and its 200-day moving average is $45.36. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

