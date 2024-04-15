Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Buys 26,633 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 308.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,633 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after purchasing an additional 144,822,572 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,159,000 after buying an additional 6,780,743 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after buying an additional 6,765,030 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,386,000 after buying an additional 1,368,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,860.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 890,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,779,000 after buying an additional 867,628 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $40.58. 14,865,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,013,271. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.35. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

