Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Acquires 600 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,012,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.88. 955,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,693,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.25. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $63.10 and a 12-month high of $85.56.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

