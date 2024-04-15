Howard Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Chevron by 24.0% in the third quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CVX opened at $159.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $296.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.01.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.