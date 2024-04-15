Horizen Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $125.78 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Horizen has a total market cap of $125.78 million and approximately $9.90 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Horizen has traded 31.1% lower against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $8.45 or 0.00013215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00058551 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00033018 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,886,694 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

