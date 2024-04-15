holoride (RIDE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $11.31 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded up 21.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 15th. During the last seven days, holoride has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. holoride has a market cap of $11.31 million and $147,790.89 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can currently be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.38 or 0.04901259 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00056481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00019757 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00008293 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011556 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00012838 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003401 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 843,485,714 tokens. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.01322282 USD and is up 23.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $121,344.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

