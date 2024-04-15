Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $191.63

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $191.63 and last traded at $187.34, with a volume of 22993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.49.

Hitachi Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.72. Hitachi had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

