Hilltop (HTH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.89 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hilltop to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hilltop Trading Down 0.5 %

Hilltop stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.37. The stock had a trading volume of 23,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.70 and its 200 day moving average is $30.96. Hilltop has a one year low of $26.78 and a one year high of $35.66.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Hilltop

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

In other news, CEO Martin Bradley Winges sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $924,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,135.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $94,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Bradley Winges sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $924,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,934 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,135.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilltop

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 57.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

